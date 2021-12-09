Morgan Stanley Grows Position in OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 452,464 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,499 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.37% of OFS Capital worth $4,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OFS. Western Standard LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OFS Capital by 22.2% in the second quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 303,712 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after buying an additional 55,164 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of OFS Capital by 11.2% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 50,329 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 5,061 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OFS Capital in the second quarter worth about $232,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OFS Capital by 17.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,398 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstar Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OFS Capital in the second quarter worth about $121,000. 36.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OFS Capital alerts:

OFS stock opened at $11.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.96 and its 200 day moving average is $10.30. The stock has a market cap of $148.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.82. OFS Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $6.68 and a 1-year high of $11.49.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The investment management company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). OFS Capital had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 117.38%. The company had revenue of $10.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OFS Capital Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from OFS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. OFS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.20%.

OFS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of OFS Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OFS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

OFS Capital Profile

OFS Capital Corporation, formerly OFS Capital, LLC (OFS Capital), is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide its stockholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments.

See Also: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for OFS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.