Morgan Stanley Grows Stake in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,439 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,268 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.16% of International Bancshares worth $4,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Full18 Capital LLC increased its stake in International Bancshares by 217.0% in the 2nd quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 56,823 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 38,895 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in International Bancshares by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 413,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,322,000 after purchasing an additional 91,636 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in International Bancshares by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in International Bancshares by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in International Bancshares by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 193,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,965,000 after purchasing an additional 31,519 shares in the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Bancshares stock opened at $43.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.19. International Bancshares Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.56 and a fifty-two week high of $53.06.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 39.82%.

International Bancshares Company Profile

International Bancshares Corp. is a financial holding company, which provides banking services for commercial, consumer, and international customers of South, Central, and Southeast Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It engages in the business of banking, including the acceptance of checking and savings deposits and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile and other installment and term loans.

