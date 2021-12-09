Morgan Stanley Grows Stock Position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,580 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.37% of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling worth $4,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 64.5% during the second quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 10.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 56,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,120,000 after buying an additional 5,388 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 30.0% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 95,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after purchasing an additional 21,990 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the second quarter valued at $3,313,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 61.6% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 29,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HY opened at $38.55 on Thursday. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.30 and a 52 week high of $102.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $648.68 million, a P/E ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.37.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($4.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($4.16). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $748.20 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.322 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s payout ratio is presently -38.28%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc engages in the manufacture of lift trucks. The firm provides an array of solutions aimed at meeting the specific materials handling needs of its customers including attachments and hydrogen fuel cell power products, telematics, automation and fleet management services, and a variety of other power options for its lift trucks.

