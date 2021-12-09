Morgan Stanley Has $4.38 Million Stake in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,260 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.66% of Carriage Services worth $4,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 9.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 355,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,136,000 after purchasing an additional 29,248 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,916,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 15.5% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 0.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,047,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 41.5% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CSV shares. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Carriage Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carriage Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Shares of NYSE CSV opened at $57.54 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.79. The company has a market capitalization of $958.16 million, a PE ratio of 37.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.87. Carriage Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.78 and a twelve month high of $57.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. Carriage Services had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 22.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from Carriage Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.03%.

In other Carriage Services news, CEO Melvin C. Payne sold 26,500 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $1,360,245.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Carl Benjamin Brink sold 2,000 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $105,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.