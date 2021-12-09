Morgan Stanley Has $4.39 Million Stock Holdings in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 237,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,524 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.69% of CONSOL Energy worth $4,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 3.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 2.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 15.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy during the second quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 2.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 210,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,888,000 after acquiring an additional 4,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CEIX shares. TheStreet lowered shares of CONSOL Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CONSOL Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of CONSOL Energy from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of CEIX opened at $21.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.79 and a 200-day moving average of $22.60. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a one year low of $5.89 and a one year high of $36.23. The company has a market cap of $754.08 million, a PE ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($3.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($3.90). CONSOL Energy had a negative net margin of 6.36% and a positive return on equity of 11.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Analysts expect that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About CONSOL Energy

CONSOL Energy Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal. It focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian basin. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment, which consists of mining, preparation, and marketing of thermal coal, sold primarily to power generators.

