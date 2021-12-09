Morgan Stanley Has $4.41 Million Position in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,987 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.88% of MasterCraft Boat worth $4,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd acquired a new stake in MasterCraft Boat during the 2nd quarter valued at $624,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 15,826 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 339,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,935,000 after purchasing an additional 24,854 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 796,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,946,000 after acquiring an additional 312,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 1,364.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 157,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 146,322 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

MCFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCFT opened at $28.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.06 million, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 2.12. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.08 and a 1 year high of $33.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 64.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MasterCraft Boat news, Director Donald C. Campion sold 2,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total transaction of $54,745.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald C. Campion sold 4,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $122,847.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.