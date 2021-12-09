Morgan Stanley Has $4.43 Million Position in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 52.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,305 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.38% of First Bancorp worth $4,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBNC. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBNC stock opened at $45.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. First Bancorp has a one year low of $32.29 and a one year high of $50.92.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97. The company had revenue of $75.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.45 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 12.07%. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.94%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FBNC shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of First Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

In related news, Director Dexter V. Perry purchased 650 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 650 shares in the company, valued at $25,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. purchased 2,006 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.24 per share, with a total value of $98,775.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

