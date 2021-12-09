Morgan Stanley Has $4.47 Million Stock Holdings in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 202,212 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,460 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.39% of OFG Bancorp worth $4,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OFG. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 12.6% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 364,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,067,000 after acquiring an additional 40,820 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 15.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,381,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,871,000 after acquiring an additional 325,805 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 0.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 990,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,905,000 after acquiring an additional 8,687 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC increased its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 78.0% during the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 395,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,745,000 after acquiring an additional 173,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its position in OFG Bancorp by 24.8% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 23,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of OFG Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company.

Shares of OFG opened at $25.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.07 and a 200-day moving average of $24.15. OFG Bancorp has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $27.73. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $134.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts expect that OFG Bancorp will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.68%.

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

