Morgan Stanley Has $4.52 Million Holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,325 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $4,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IHG. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 155.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 9,721 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 102,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,820,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group in the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. 3.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

NYSE IHG opened at $63.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.82. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a twelve month low of $59.44 and a twelve month high of $75.20.

InterContinental Hotels Group Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG).

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.