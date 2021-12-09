Morgan Stanley Has $4.55 Million Stake in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB) by 40.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,058 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.26% of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GHYB. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $50,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 109.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 3,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $362,000.

Shares of GHYB stock opened at $49.58 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.67 and a 1 year high of $51.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.94.

