Morgan Stanley Has $4.56 Million Stock Position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,515 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.12% of Hancock Whitney worth $4,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 202.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HWC shares. Truist increased their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

NASDAQ:HWC opened at $50.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.41. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 52 week low of $30.00 and a 52 week high of $53.61.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $330.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.77 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.31%.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

