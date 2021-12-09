Morgan Stanley Has $4.60 Million Stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) by 47.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,569 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.41% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $4,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIN. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the second quarter valued at $1,762,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 42,587.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 112,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after acquiring an additional 112,005 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 10.6% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 67,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 6,477 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 401,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,240,000 after buying an additional 6,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 130.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 13,113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

DFIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Donnelley Financial Solutions stock opened at $46.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.24. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.73 and a 52 week high of $52.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.41 and a 200-day moving average of $35.86.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.58. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 8.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total value of $1,708,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Clay sold 19,073 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.44, for a total value of $904,823.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,293 shares of company stock worth $3,422,090. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the United States and International segments. The United States segment comprises capital markets, investment markets, and language solutions and other. The International segment focuses on working with international investment market clients on capital market offerings and regulatory compliance related activities within the United States.

