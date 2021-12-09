Morgan Stanley Has $4.63 Million Position in NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in shares of NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 576,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401,795 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 2.09% of NextCure worth $4,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXTC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextCure by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 66,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in NextCure by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 44,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in NextCure by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 90,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in NextCure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $603,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of NextCure by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 8,498 shares during the last quarter. 55.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NXTC shares. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NextCure in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NextCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of NextCure in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of NextCure from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.54.

NASDAQ:NXTC opened at $6.30 on Thursday. NextCure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.59 and a 52 week high of $14.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of -0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.06.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.02. On average, analysts expect that NextCure, Inc. will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

NextCure, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases. Its novel FIND-IO discovery technology identifies targets based on immunomodulatory function and on which the company is building a proprietary pipeline of immunomedicines.

