Morgan Stanley Has $4.66 Million Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) by 310.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 144,725 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in News were worth $4,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in News during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,250,000. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of News by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 22,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 7,496 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of News in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,228,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of News by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of News by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 78,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 9,798 shares in the last quarter. 12.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NWS opened at $22.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. News Co. has a 12-month low of $17.05 and a 12-month high of $26.21. The firm has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 1.45.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. News had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter.

News Company Profile

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

