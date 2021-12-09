Morgan Stanley Has $4.67 Million Position in Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA)

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) by 95.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,912,149 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Tuya were worth $4,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tuya during the second quarter worth $72,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tuya during the second quarter worth $275,000. RWC Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Tuya by 15.2% during the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 232,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,694,000 after acquiring an additional 30,738 shares during the last quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Tuya by 4.9% during the second quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 972,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,838,000 after acquiring an additional 45,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC raised its position in shares of Tuya by 5.6% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 999,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,485,000 after acquiring an additional 53,216 shares during the last quarter. 8.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tuya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th.

NYSE TUYA opened at $7.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.25. The company has a quick ratio of 10.24, a current ratio of 10.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Tuya Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.88 and a 12 month high of $27.65.

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Tuya had a negative return on equity of 16.80% and a negative net margin of 49.97%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tuya Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

