Morgan Stanley Has $4.68 Million Position in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in shares of SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 465,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,915 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.29% of SiriusPoint worth $4,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 659,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,641,000 after purchasing an additional 35,016 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 191,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 59,679 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 681,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,861,000 after purchasing an additional 72,980 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 118,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 133.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 88,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 50,325 shares in the last quarter. 45.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SiriusPoint alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded SiriusPoint from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of SPNT stock opened at $8.01 on Thursday. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.48 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.01.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.26. SiriusPoint had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 13.66%.

SiriusPoint Profile

SiriusPoint Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. The insurance lines include: Accident and Health, Environmental, Property, Energy, Workers’ Compensation, and Aviation and Space. The reinsurance lines include: Marine and Energy, Casualty, Aviation and Space, and Credit and Bond.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT).

Receive News & Ratings for SiriusPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiriusPoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.