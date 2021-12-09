Morgan Stanley Increases Position in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,340 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.58% of Wabash National worth $4,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Wabash National in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Wabash National during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in Wabash National by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 6,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Wabash National by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Wabash National by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 45,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National stock opened at $18.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $908.40 million, a PE ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 1.67. Wabash National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.04 and a fifty-two week high of $20.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $482.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.23 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wabash National Co. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WNC. TheStreet raised shares of Wabash National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Wabash National from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wabash National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wabash National currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.80.

In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $31,487.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 3,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $58,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,180 shares of company stock worth $148,991. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

