Morgan Stanley Increases Stake in Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 537,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,594 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.36% of Five Point worth $4,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Five Point by 177.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Five Point during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its position in Five Point by 23.4% during the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Point in the second quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Five Point by 149.2% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 25,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 15,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Five Point alerts:

Shares of Five Point stock opened at $5.63 on Thursday. Five Point Holdings, LLC has a 52 week low of $5.15 and a 52 week high of $8.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.02. The firm has a market cap of $840.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.59 and a beta of 1.35.

Five Point (NYSE:FPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Five Point had a negative net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Separately, TheStreet cut Five Point from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

About Five Point

Five Point Holdings LLC engages in the development and design of mixed-use, master-planned communities that combine residential, commercial, retail, educational, and recreational elements with public amenities. It operates through the following segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Five Point Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Point and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.