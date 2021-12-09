Morgan Stanley Increases Stake in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,426 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.34% of Scholastic worth $4,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHL. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Scholastic in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Scholastic in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Scholastic in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Scholastic in the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Scholastic by 4.9% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 86.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Scholastic news, CAO Paul Hukkanen sold 1,301 shares of Scholastic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total value of $46,003.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 20.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCHL opened at $38.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 297.95 and a beta of 0.83. Scholastic Co. has a 1 year low of $22.37 and a 1 year high of $40.47.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 23rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $259.80 million for the quarter. Scholastic had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 0.34%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 461.57%.

Scholastic Corp. engages in the publication and distribution of children’s books, magazines, and teaching materials. It operates through the following segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution; Education; and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment includes the publication and distribution of children’s books, e-books, media, and interactive products.

