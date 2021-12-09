Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Holdings in Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) by 339.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,193,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 921,767 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.09% of Ultrapar Participações worth $4,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the first quarter worth about $121,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 157.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 12,629 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Ultrapar Participações in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ultrapar Participações in the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 30.5% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 49,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 11,683 shares in the last quarter. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UGP opened at $2.78 on Thursday. Ultrapar Participações S.A. has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.22.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.1168 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Ultrapar Participações’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

UGP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ultrapar Participações in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

About Ultrapar Participações

Ultrapar Participaçoes SA engages in the distribution and retail services including, fuel; liquefied petroleum gas (LPG); retail pharmacy; specialty chemicals, and liquid bulk storage businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ultragaz, Ipiranga, Oxiteno, Ultracargo, Extrafarma, and Others.

