Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,704 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.93% of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund worth $4,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MUJ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the second quarter valued at $405,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. 10.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MUJ opened at $15.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.69. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.12 and a 1 year high of $16.28.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and New Jersey personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 11, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

