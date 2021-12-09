Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Position in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,781 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.38% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $4,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the second quarter valued at about $730,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 15.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 5,912 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 182.3% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 441,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,946,000 after buying an additional 285,007 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 3.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 256,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,185,000 after buying an additional 8,145 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 4.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,189,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,439,000 after buying an additional 46,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

CHCT opened at $45.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.06. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $42.55 and a fifty-two week high of $52.54.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.05). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 24.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 207.15%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Community Healthcare Trust Profile

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

