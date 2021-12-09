Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Position in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) by 33.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 330,301 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 83,463 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.82% of Dorian LPG worth $4,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LPG. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 52.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,362 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 318.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,602 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 11,875 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 51.8% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 16,735 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 5,710 shares during the last quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG in the second quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 62.6% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 19,479 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Dorian LPG in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company.

Dorian LPG stock opened at $12.85 on Thursday. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 12-month low of $10.72 and a 12-month high of $15.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.80 million, a PE ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 31.78% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $63.09 million during the quarter.

Dorian LPG Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

