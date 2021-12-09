Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) Announces — Dividend of $1.00

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) announced a — dividend on Thursday, December 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 1.0011 per share on Friday, January 14th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,964. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.40. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund has a 1-year low of $19.94 and a 1-year high of $28.40.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.14% of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

