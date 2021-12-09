Morgan Stanley Makes New $4.50 Million Investment in MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYMD)

Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYMD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 714,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,500,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.94% of MyMD Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MYMD. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MyMD Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MyMD Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MyMD Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MyMD Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,707,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MyMD Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,542,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Paul Rivard bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.03 per share, with a total value of $90,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua Silverman bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.55 per share, with a total value of $37,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $193,800. 11.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MYMD stock opened at $7.03 on Thursday. MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $10.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.72.

MyMD Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug products in the targeting of aging and age-related diseases; autoimmune diseases; and chronic pain, anxiety, and sleep disorders. It commercializes MYMD-1, a novel therapeutic to impact conditions related to immunometabolic dysregulation; and SUPERA-1R, a synthetic cannabidiol that offers bioavailability and potency than botanicals.

