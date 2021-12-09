Morgan Stanley Purchases 104,653 Shares of MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 276,577 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 104,653 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.18% of MicroVision worth $4,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MicroVision in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MicroVision in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in MicroVision in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in MicroVision in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in MicroVision by 1,042.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. 25.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MicroVision stock opened at $7.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.10 and a beta of 3.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.05. MicroVision, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $28.00.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.90 million. MicroVision had a negative return on equity of 31.99% and a negative net margin of 1,460.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

MVIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered MicroVision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of MicroVision in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

MicroVision Company Profile

MicroVision, Inc engages in the development of laser beam scanning technology. It offers its product under the PicoP brand. PicoP scanning technology has addressing the following market segments Interactive and non-interactive projected displays, 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for consumer electronics, Augmented/Mixed Reality (AR/MR) and 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for automotive active collision avoidance.

