Morgan Stanley Purchases 55,972 Shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) by 176.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,972 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.33% of Weis Markets worth $4,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMK. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Weis Markets by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Weis Markets by 410.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Weis Markets in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Symons Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Weis Markets in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Weis Markets by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. 39.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WMK opened at $61.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.62. Weis Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.75 and a fifty-two week high of $66.95.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 2.55%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from Weis Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Weis Markets’s payout ratio is currently 32.57%.

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of retail food stores. Its retail stores offer groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, fuel, and general merchandise items.

