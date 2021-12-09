Morgan Stanley Purchases 71,696 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) by 30.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,696 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.65% of BlackRock MuniYield Fund worth $4,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MYD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $164,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 19,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 19,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 3,394 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYD opened at $14.73 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.87 and a fifty-two week high of $15.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.0535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management by investing primarily in a portfolio of long-term municipal bonds.

