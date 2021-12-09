Morgan Stanley Purchases 76,538 Shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) by 519.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,265 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,538 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.94% of BlueLinx worth $4,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BXC. New York Life Investments Alternatives boosted its position in shares of BlueLinx by 67.9% during the second quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 72,529 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after buying an additional 29,323 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in BlueLinx in the second quarter worth approximately $1,105,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in BlueLinx by 2,108.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 138,238 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,951,000 after buying an additional 131,978 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BlueLinx in the second quarter worth approximately $2,445,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlueLinx by 13.3% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 884,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,457,000 after purchasing an additional 103,527 shares in the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BXC shares. Loop Capital raised BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of BlueLinx from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of NYSE BXC opened at $81.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.06. The firm has a market cap of $788.60 million, a P/E ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.46. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.01 and a 1 year high of $83.86.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $970.84 million during the quarter. BlueLinx had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 139.09%.

In other BlueLinx news, Director Kim S. Fennebresque sold 9,693 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $542,129.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kim S. Fennebresque sold 4,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $214,564.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,457 shares of company stock worth $944,504. Company insiders own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

BlueLinx Holdings, Inc engages in the distribution of building and industrial products. Its products include two principal categories: structural and specialty. The Structural products include plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce and other wood products used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects.

