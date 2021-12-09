Morgan Stanley Purchases New Shares in GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS)

Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 201,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,384,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.40% of GH Research as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in GH Research during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,661,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in GH Research in the second quarter worth $29,590,000. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in GH Research in the second quarter worth $27,724,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in GH Research in the second quarter worth $7,823,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in GH Research in the second quarter worth $3,585,000. Institutional investors own 54.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of GH Research in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GH Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on GH Research from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GH Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.06.

Shares of NASDAQ GHRS opened at $23.54 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.14. GH Research PLC has a fifty-two week low of $12.38 and a fifty-two week high of $30.43.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. Sell-side analysts forecast that GH Research PLC will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

GH Research

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

