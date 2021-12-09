Morgan Stanley Raises REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Price Target to $17.00

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.79% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on REVG. TheStreet upgraded shares of REV Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of REV Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.
Shares of REV Group stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.38. The stock had a trading volume of 857 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,218. REV Group has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $22.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.78.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of REV Group during the second quarter worth $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of REV Group in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in REV Group during the second quarter worth about $50,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in REV Group by 43.5% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of REV Group by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the period. 92.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About REV Group
REV Group, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture, distribution, and design of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency; Commercial; and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus, and ambulance products.
