Morgan Stanley Raises REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Price Target to $17.00

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.79% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on REVG. TheStreet upgraded shares of REV Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of REV Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Get REV Group alerts:

Shares of REV Group stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.38. The stock had a trading volume of 857 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,218. REV Group has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $22.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.78.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. REV Group had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $593.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that REV Group will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of REV Group during the second quarter worth $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of REV Group in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in REV Group during the second quarter worth about $50,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in REV Group by 43.5% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of REV Group by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the period. 92.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture, distribution, and design of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency; Commercial; and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus, and ambulance products.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.