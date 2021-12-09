Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “NA” Rating for First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM)

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM)‘s stock had its “na” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$39.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.92% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$32.50 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$35.00 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Eight Capital increased their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$34.73.

Shares of FM traded up C$0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$29.79. 1,160,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,223,964. The company has a market cap of C$20.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$19.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$27.51 and its 200 day moving average is C$26.69.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.28 billion. Analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post 3.0000003 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 11,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.30, for a total transaction of C$330,289.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$464,714.30.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

