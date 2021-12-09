Morgan Stanley Sells 28,627 Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 28,627 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.16% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals worth $4,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 497,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,024,000 after acquiring an additional 189,020 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 138.1% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 129,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1,225.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 121,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,361,000 after acquiring an additional 111,911 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $552,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RCKT opened at $25.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 17.36 and a quick ratio of 17.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.72. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.38 and a 1-year high of $67.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.49.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.19). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on RCKT. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.14.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

Featured Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.