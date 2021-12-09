Morgan Stanley Sells 79,305 Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 67,871 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 79,305 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.12% of Mercury Systems worth $4,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRCY. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Mercury Systems during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 946.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 2,593.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems during the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRCY opened at $47.57 on Thursday. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $44.44 and a one year high of $88.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 67.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 7.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 1,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $74,697.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mercury Systems to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

Mercury Systems Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

