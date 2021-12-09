Morgan Stanley Upgrades Vale (NYSE:VALE) to “Overweight”

Vale (NYSE:VALE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Vale from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. UBS Group lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. BNP Paribas raised Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.80 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vale presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.47.

Shares of Vale stock opened at $13.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.86. The company has a market cap of $70.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Vale has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $23.17.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.36). Vale had a return on equity of 69.55% and a net margin of 31.28%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vale will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VALE. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Vale by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 14,768 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vale by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 518,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,769,000 after acquiring an additional 93,900 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vale by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 171,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 13,782 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vale by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 354,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,162,000 after acquiring an additional 74,560 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Vale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Institutional investors own 24.51% of the company’s stock.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

