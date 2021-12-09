Morgan Stanley Upgrades Vale (NYSE:VALE) to “Overweight”

Vale (NYSE:VALE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Vale from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. UBS Group lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. BNP Paribas raised Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.80 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vale presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.47.
Shares of Vale stock opened at $13.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.86. The company has a market cap of $70.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Vale has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $23.17.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VALE. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Vale by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 14,768 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vale by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 518,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,769,000 after acquiring an additional 93,900 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vale by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 171,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 13,782 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vale by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 354,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,162,000 after acquiring an additional 74,560 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Vale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Institutional investors own 24.51% of the company’s stock.
Vale Company Profile
Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.
