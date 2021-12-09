Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $2,600,877.41 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.97, for a total value of $2,600,877.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of MORN stock traded down $2.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $323.14. 1,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,293. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 66.18 and a beta of 1.12. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.43 and a twelve month high of $328.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $300.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.66.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $428.90 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.11%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Morningstar’s payout ratio is presently 25.71%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 361.5% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 11,010 shares during the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Morningstar in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,236,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Morningstar by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Morningstar by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Morningstar by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 446,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,737,000 after buying an additional 165,736 shares in the last quarter. 50.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

