Morses Club (LON:MCL) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Morses Club PLC (LON:MCL) dropped 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 56.35 ($0.75) and last traded at GBX 57.60 ($0.76). Approximately 59,752 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 259,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 58 ($0.77).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Morses Club in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 65.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 73.62. The firm has a market cap of £76.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.66, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 7.07.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. Morses Club’s payout ratio is currently 5.00%.

About Morses Club (LON:MCL)

Morses Club PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides home collected credit and online financial services in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of credit and digital e-money current account products. The company provides consumer credit through a network of approximately 1,385 self-employed agents, as well as online channels.

