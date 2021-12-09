Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) CEO Efraim Grinberg Sells 3,000 Shares

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 3,000 shares of Movado Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $126,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Efraim Grinberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 6th, Efraim Grinberg sold 5,000 shares of Movado Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total value of $207,150.00.

On Thursday, December 2nd, Efraim Grinberg sold 9,899 shares of Movado Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $428,824.68.

MOV stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.80. The company had a trading volume of 67,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,227. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.38. The company has a market cap of $957.81 million, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.18. Movado Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $48.66.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.35. Movado Group had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 12.84%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Movado Group, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Movado Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Movado Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.04%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MOV. TheStreet raised Movado Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOV. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Movado Group by 618.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Movado Group by 99.2% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Movado Group in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Movado Group by 37.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in Movado Group in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

