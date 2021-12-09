MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Trading 7.5% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)’s stock price was up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $51.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. MP Materials traded as high as $50.08 and last traded at $47.48. Approximately 63,228 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,755,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.16.

MP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark started coverage on MP Materials in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MP Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.56.

In other news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,095,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total transaction of $37,930,087.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 49.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in MP Materials by 37.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,589,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,294,000 after acquiring an additional 969,776 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in MP Materials by 182.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 18,652 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in MP Materials in the second quarter worth $4,596,000. AMS Capital Ltda raised its position in MP Materials by 66.7% in the second quarter. AMS Capital Ltda now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,430,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in MP Materials by 23.5% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,045,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,554,000 after acquiring an additional 198,829 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.26. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 70.87 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 17.74 and a quick ratio of 17.26.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $99.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.10 million. MP Materials had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 40.06%. MP Materials’s revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

