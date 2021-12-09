Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.36.

MLLGF has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Mullen Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of MLLGF stock opened at $9.58 on Thursday. Mullen Group has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $11.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.24 and its 200-day moving average is $10.43.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing and Specialized & Industrial Services. It also includes, logistics, warehousing and distribution, trans load and intermodal services. The company was founded by Roland O.

