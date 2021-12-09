Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Cut to “Hold” at CIBC

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) was downgraded by equities researchers at CIBC to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$13.50 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.09% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Mullen Group to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Mullen Group from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$14.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.80.
TSE MTL traded down C$0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$11.73. 318,189 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,986. Mullen Group has a 1-year low of C$9.80 and a 1-year high of C$14.48. The company has a market cap of C$1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.98.
About Mullen Group
Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.
