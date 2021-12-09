Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Cut to “Hold” at CIBC

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) was downgraded by equities researchers at CIBC to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$13.50 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Mullen Group to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Mullen Group from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$14.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.80.

TSE MTL traded down C$0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$11.73. 318,189 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,986. Mullen Group has a 1-year low of C$9.80 and a 1-year high of C$14.48. The company has a market cap of C$1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.98.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$432.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$398.90 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Mullen Group will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

