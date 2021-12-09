Multiplier (BMXX) Market Capitalization Achieves $115,415.09

Multiplier (CURRENCY:BMXX) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 9th. During the last seven days, Multiplier has traded 23.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Multiplier has a total market capitalization of $115,415.09 and approximately $1,805.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Multiplier coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000231 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Multiplier alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.62 or 0.00058001 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,270.66 or 0.08655948 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00061299 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.40 or 0.00079858 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,397.69 or 1.00121354 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Multiplier Profile

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. Multiplier’s official website is multiplier.finance . Multiplier’s official message board is medium.com/@multiplierfinance . Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

Multiplier Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multiplier should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Multiplier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Multiplier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Multiplier and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.