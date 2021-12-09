Multiplier Hits Market Capitalization of $104,856.96 (BMXX)

Multiplier (CURRENCY:BMXX) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 9th. One Multiplier coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000215 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Multiplier has traded 30% lower against the dollar. Multiplier has a market cap of $104,856.96 and $3,193.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00056164 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,094.63 or 0.08487478 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.77 or 0.00059627 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.05 or 0.00078877 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,239.90 or 0.99993188 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. Multiplier’s official message board is medium.com/@multiplierfinance . Multiplier’s official website is multiplier.finance . Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multiplier should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Multiplier using one of the exchanges listed above.

