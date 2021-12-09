My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $2.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 189.02% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of MYSZ stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.69. The company had a trading volume of 3,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,758. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.09. My Size has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $2.97. The company has a market cap of $16.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.74.
In related news, major shareholder Shoshana Yael Zigdon sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total transaction of $89,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About My Size
My Size, Inc offers mobile device measurement solutions. The firm provides these solutions to address shortcomings in multiple verticals, including the e-commerce fashion/apparel, shipping /parcel and do it yourself, or DIY, industries. The company focuses on the e-commerce and fashion/apparel industry.
Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?
Receive News & Ratings for My Size Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for My Size and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.