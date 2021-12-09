My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $2.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 189.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of MYSZ stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.69. The company had a trading volume of 3,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,758. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.09. My Size has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $2.97. The company has a market cap of $16.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.74.

In related news, major shareholder Shoshana Yael Zigdon sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total transaction of $89,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYSZ. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in My Size during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $751,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of My Size by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 12,383 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in My Size by 177.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 19,329 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of My Size by 187.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 546,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 356,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of My Size during the second quarter worth approximately $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

About My Size

My Size, Inc offers mobile device measurement solutions. The firm provides these solutions to address shortcomings in multiple verticals, including the e-commerce fashion/apparel, shipping /parcel and do it yourself, or DIY, industries. The company focuses on the e-commerce and fashion/apparel industry.

