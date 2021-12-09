MyBit Price Tops $0.0008 on Major Exchanges (MYB)

MyBit (CURRENCY:MYB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 9th. One MyBit coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, MyBit has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar. MyBit has a total market capitalization of $120,512.08 and $391.00 worth of MyBit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004551 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001196 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00042467 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.22 or 0.00216945 BTC.

MyBit Profile

MyBit (CRYPTO:MYB) is a coin. Its launch date was July 24th, 2017. MyBit’s total supply is 179,996,750 coins and its circulating supply is 157,187,027 coins. MyBit’s official website is mybit.io . The Reddit community for MyBit is /r/MyBitToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MyBit’s official Twitter account is @MyBit_DApp

According to CryptoCompare, “MyBit is an Ethereum-based company that provides critical infrastructure for the next generation of wealth management applications. It is comprised of the MyBit Network, MyBit Whitelabel Software Development Kit (MyBit SDK), and Decentralised Development Fund (DDF). These resources enable the rapid building, testing, and deployment of wealth management applications on the Ethereum Blockchain. MyBit makes it simple for anyone to design, test, develop, and maintain decentralised wealth management applications on Ethereum. “

Buying and Selling MyBit

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyBit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MyBit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MyBit using one of the exchanges listed above.

