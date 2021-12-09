Myriad (XMY) Price Down 56.3% Over Last Week

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded down 42.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. In the last week, Myriad has traded down 56.3% against the dollar. One Myriad coin can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Myriad has a market cap of $2.61 million and approximately $112,406.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Myriad alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 68.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Myriad Coin Profile

Myriad (XMY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,809,377,750 coins. Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Myriad is myriadcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Buying and Selling Myriad

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Myriad should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Myriad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Myriad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Myriad and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.