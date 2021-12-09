MyWish Trading Up 7.2% Over Last 7 Days (WISH)

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 9th. MyWish has a market capitalization of $1.07 million and approximately $250.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MyWish coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000231 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MyWish has traded up 7.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MyWish Coin Profile

WISH is a coin. Its launch date was October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 coins. MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . MyWish’s official website is mywish.io . The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for MyWish is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov

According to CryptoCompare, “MyWish intent to create a platform to improve the safety and convenience in the cryptosphere. The platform will allow to create and execute rules for distribution of funds using smart contracts and decentralized environment for calling them. Furthermore, within the platform will be possible to transfer crypto assets directly to the users' bank accounts. MyWish team will provide a mobile app and a website where anyone can create and manage a smart contract. MyWish token (WISH) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to enable the smart contracts creation. “

MyWish Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MyWish should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MyWish using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

