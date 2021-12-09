Napco Security Technologies Stock Scheduled to Split on Friday, December 17th (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) shares are set to split before the market opens on Friday, December 17th. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, December 17th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, December 17th.

NASDAQ NSSC opened at $49.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $902.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.70 and a beta of 1.27. Napco Security Technologies has a 52-week low of $25.27 and a 52-week high of $52.00.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.18. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 16.68%. The firm had revenue of $31.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Napco Security Technologies will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on NSSC shares. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley downgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Napco Security Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.80.

In related news, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 38,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total value of $1,642,092.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 1,696 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $71,299.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 153,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,437,206.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,058 shares of company stock worth $2,959,465. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 5.7% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 154,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after buying an additional 8,375 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 1.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 9.6% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,066,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,772,000 after buying an additional 92,958 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,389,000 after buying an additional 5,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 4.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 50,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. 67.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.

