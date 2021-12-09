National Bank Financial Begins Coverage on Foran Mining (OTC:FMCXF)

Analysts at National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Foran Mining (OTC:FMCXF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FMCXF. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Foran Mining in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2.75 target price for the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Foran Mining from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

Get Foran Mining alerts:

OTC:FMCXF opened at $1.92 on Thursday. Foran Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $2.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.98.

Foran Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. The firm focuses on the copper-zinc in the Hanson Lake Camp of east-central Saskatchewan. Its flagship asset The McIlvenna Bay Project, located within the Hanson Lake District, is part of VMS belt that extends from Snow Lake, Manitoba, through Flin Flon to Foran’s ground in eastern Saskatchewan.

See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Foran Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foran Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.