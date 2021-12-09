Navcoin Trading Down 16.9% Over Last Week (NAV)

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 9th. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000683 BTC on major exchanges. Navcoin has a market cap of $23.56 million and $292,969.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003100 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00016580 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00012304 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 72,367,670 coins. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Buying and Selling Navcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

